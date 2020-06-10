April 2020
The following real estate transactions took place in Leadville/Lake County during the month of April 2020, based on information from the Lake County Assessor’s Office.
Residential sales
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
309 Mt. Traver Dr. $280,000 Estate of Theodore Mullings McCain and Curry
916 Diamond St. $375,000 Flores and Tull Koucherik and Ness
405 W. 3rd St. $225,000 Torres Collins
907 Copper Dr. $517,000 Coffin Flores and Tull
April Residential Sales $1,397,200
LAND SALES
Address • Price • Seller • Buyer
Lot 598 1A Mt. Elbert Plam $15,000 Taylor Walker and Young
1373 Sequoia Dr. $17,500 Moores and Bachmann Brandt and Herbert
340 Aspen Dr. $17,500 Simpson Brandewie
700 Spruce Dr. $32,500 Taylor Brown
April Vacant Land Sales $82,500
