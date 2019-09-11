Lake County High School football team’s motto for 2019 is “get it done.” Despite low player turnout, coach Rob Everard aims for players to get it done in the classroom and on the field.
The Panthers faced Center High School for their first home game of the season on Friday night.
The score remained 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. Near the end of the second quarter, Center completed a pass to score a touchdown. Center then recovered a fumble on the Panthers’ return to score another touchdown. The score was 21-0 at half.
Center scored again in the third quarter but LCHS blocked Center’s opportunity for an extra point. In the fourth quarter, Center scored two more touchdowns, LCHS once again blocking Center’s extra points. At the end of the quarter, Panthers’ quarterback Luke Allen scored and threw to Jace Holbrook to complete a two-point conversion. The Panthers ended up losing the game 39-8.
“The defense played hard with outstanding performances by Carlos Saucedo with six tackles, one quarterback sack and two blocked extra points,” Everard told the Herald. Ben Lowry had one interception.
LCHS will play Ignacio High School at home on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.