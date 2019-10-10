The Lake County Middle School cross-country team traveled down to Summit County on Saturday for a 3,200-meter race. The chilly temperatures and the long hard hill near the end of the race were good conditions for the Lake County team.
The girls’ team was second to Summit County with three individuals placing in the top 10. In her second race back from injury, Rose Horning took second place overall in a time of 13:31. Ella Bullock had her best race of the year, taking sixth in a time of 14:09. Keira King continued her solid season with an eighth-place finish in 14:31. The team scoring was rounded out by fast-finishing Clara Kirr in 20th place in 15:15. Right behind her, pushing Clara all the way, was Indigo Olsen, finishing in 22nd place in 15:40. Brynna Lenhard ran powerfully to 33rd place in 16:10. Running as a pack, Susie Bullock, Aimee Lenhard and Amara Olson ran well finishing 41st, 42nd, and 46th with times of 17:15, 17:24 and 17:41 respectively. In her first race back from injury, Violet Hill had a great race in 51st place in 17:51. Faith Pongrekun ran tough and finished in 71st place in 22:06.
The boys’ team race was tight, with the top four teams separated by only 40 points. Lake County took third, just behind Summit County and Steamboat Springs and just ahead of East Grand. Lake County’s scoring four were together all day. Jaren Peters pushed a fast ascent of the final hill to finish as Lake County’s fastest boy in 10th place in 13:19. Abel Gonzales used his sprint to earn 12th place in 13:36. Jake Cairns and Josiah Horning had the closest finish of the day, coming down to a lean at the end with Jake finishing in 14th place in 13:42.0, while Josiah took 15th in 13:42.5. Keeping us ahead of East Grand in the final results, Barrett Poupore ran smooth and took 18th place in 14:20. Using each other effectively, Jaime Castillo, Jordyn Garcia and Alexander Feidler finished fast in 35th, 38th, and 42nd in 15:10, 15:29 and 15:46, respectively. Lake County’s next race will be the Frontier League Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Sheridan High School.
