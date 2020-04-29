As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Leadville-Lake County Sports Hall of Fame has canceled the 2020 Fish Hatchery 5K and the Turquoise Lake 20K. The annual events were scheduled for June 6-7.
“We know this is a challenging time for everyone and cancellation of the two events is disappointing news to many,” stated Race Director Carlos Martinez. ”Our events, albeit small, bring participants to Leadville from various parts of the country. With COVID-19 in mind our board believes that it is vital that we place the safety of our community, participants and volunteers first.” The two races will not be rescheduled this year, however all pre-registrations will rollover as an entry in the 2021 edition of the events.
The Hall of Fame board has decided to not make a decision to cancel the Leadville Firecracker 5K held on the Fourth of July until early June.
Proceeds from the Hall of Fame’s running events have traditionally been a source of funding for Leadville Nordic and are used to provide fishing poles for every fifth grader at the hatchery’s annual kid’s fishing day. Individuals who wish to make a donation can send them to: Sports Hall of Fame, PO Box 123, Leadville, CO 80461.
For additional information on the Leadville-Lake County Sports Hall of Fame visit their website at: www.leadvillesportshall.com or email: info@leadvillesportshall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.