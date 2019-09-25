The Lake County High School football team is no longer. LCHS was forced to disband the team after a number of players quit. The Panthers were 1-1 for the season.
“The team was small this year and relied on the eligibility of every player to meet regulation requirements for games,” Lake County School District Athletic Director Mike Vagher told the Herald. “As the season progressed and some student athletes left the team, we no longer had enough students to play.”
Though Vagher confirmed that academic eligibility was not a factor in disbanding the team, he declined to comment on how many students left the team of their own volition or faced disciplinary issues.
According to Vagher, Colorado High School Activities Association will allow LCHS players to join football teams at neighboring schools. Former Panther football players may also have the option of joining other fall LCHS teams such as soccer or cross-country.
The middle-school football team is still going strong.
Homecoming celebrations will likely take place at the LCHS boys’ soccer game on Oct. 5.
