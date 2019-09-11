Last Saturday, Lake County’s cross-country teams enjoyed great improvement and success at the second annual West Grand Invitational in Kremmling.
Conner Lenhard beat out runners from Battle Mountain and Northridge High School (a 4A school in Greeley) to win the high-school boys’ race. His time of 19 minutes, 3 seconds on the five-kilometer route was a new course record.
Jace Peters took 12th in 20:33. James Garrison, after playing in the LCHS football game the night before, placed 27th in 22:00. Emmanuel Torres dropped 1:12 off his time from last year to run 23:33 and finish in 34th place. Slashing almost 12 minutes off his 2018 time, Desmond Sandoval placed 47th in 24:26. Luis Castillo ran 26:18 for 52nd place, and Jesus Hernandez finished 62nd in 29:59.
As a team, the guys placed third out of nine schools.
Only three Lady Panthers competed in the high-school girls’ race, but all of them cut over one minute off their performances from last year. Abby Holm finished in 29:34 and 51st place, Aurora Marruffo took 57th with her time of 31:05, and Hannah Holm completed the course in 33:46 to take 63rd place. As a team, the girls were ninth.
The middle-school boys had the best team result on Saturday, ending up second out of seven schools. Once again they had four runners in the top 15: Jaren Peters was fourth in 12:54, Jake Cairns was sixth in 13:04, Josiah Horning was ninth in 13:19 and Abel Gonzales was 13th in 13:40. Max Fiedler moved up to be the team’s fifth runner, placing 24th in 14:19. Close behind were Barrett Poupore (25th in 14:23) and Jaime Castillo (29th in 14:52). Wesley Sandoval completed his first cross country race in 16:32 and placed 44th.
Ella Bullock led Lake County’s middle-school ladies, taking eighth with a time of 14:18. Indigo Olsen turned in an excellent race to move up in the team rankings, placing 19th overall and running 15:15. Clara Kirr and Jules Sandoval were just behind, finishing 20th and 21st, respectively, in times of 15:17 and 15:19. The other middle-school ladies were Brynna Lenhard (25th in 15:50), Amara Olsen (27th in 16:04), Haileigh Sandoval (30th in 16:14), Avery Milne (35th in 16:37), Aimee Lenhard (44th in 17:27), Susie Bullock (47th in 17:52), Tal Sheleg (50th in 18:02) and Faith Pongrekun (60th in 24:43).
In the team competition, the middle-school ladies were fourth of seven.
