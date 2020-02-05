This past week, the Lake County High School girls basketball played three games and celebrated their first win of the season. The team is now 1-10.
Lake County traveled to Middle Park High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28, where they lost 44-8. “The girls were not able to establish defense” said Rodriguez.
According to the coach, Middle Park is a team that plays with lots of stamina and the game allowed the team to learn about themselves.
Two days later, the girls faced off against Sheridan, a game they should have won, Rodriguez said. “We had less turnovers and more rebounds,” Rodriguez said.
According to the coach, the girls got tired in the second quarter and were outscored. Juniors Morgan Wadsworth and Kaytlin Sprague scored high, Wadsworth with 10 points and Sprague with 14. Lake County lost 55-42.
LCHS’ first win came on Saturday, Feb. 1, against Jefferson County. The girls started the game with a 10-0 run and were ahead 21-4 by half time. The Panthers maintained their lead in the third and fourth quarters, winning the game 26-13.
Coach Albert Rodriguez was comfortable with LCHS’s’ lead in the first half and was able to put in JV players for a good portion of the game. Although they were able to score against Jefferson, Rodriguez said the team is rushing a little more than he would like.
This week in practice, the Panthers will be working on controlling tempo and scoring every time they shoot. The team is looking forward to winning more in the near future.
“We want to make a good push before the tournament” said Rodriguez. They are hoping to place second at the tournament and go on to State this season.
