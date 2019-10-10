Leadville Racing traveled to Eagle for the conference championships of the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League last week.
The morning started out with almost perfect weather conditions, with fall-like temperatures and very little wind.
First up was team captain and JV rider Matt Koch. Unfortunately, it was not his day. Several unforeseen bike issues caused him to have to ride fairly conservatively for most of the race just to finish. Instead of finishing in his usual top 20 he finished 106th, a tough pill to swallow but he did hang in there.
Next up were Leadville Racing’s three female riders. Leading off was JV rider Michaela Main. She had to start quite a ways back in the field but she made a quick start and moved up into the top 20 after the first lap. She continued to improve on the second lap, finishing 17th overall in a time of 1:07:42. This should help in giving her a fighting chance at the state championships.
Next to ride was up-and-coming sophomore rider Elona Greene. Coming off her best finish of the season she bolted to a good position at the start of the race. She continued to ride strong throughout the race, but there was just not enough climbing, which is her strength, on this course. She still finished 22nd in a time of 1:13:36 for two laps.
Finally, the last female to go was freshman Nina Schamberger. Coming off an impressive third-place performance at Snowmass, she was hoping to maintain that momentum. Right from the gun she moved quickly through the field, taking the lead before even hitting the single track. She never looked back, winning the race in a time of 1:02:20. Congrats to her on a great day!
Last to go was freshman boys' rider Matt Cairns. This is by far the most competitive field, with the top 10 riders usually finishing within two minutes or less of each other. Matt once again rode with the leaders for most of the first lap, but as with Elona there may not have been enough sustained climbing for Matt. He hung in there trying to close the gap on the leaders, ending up finishing ninth overall for his fourth-straight podium.
The team finished sixth overall in this race and they are now tenth overall in their division. Next up are the state championships in Durango on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20.
