Runners braved the rain on Sunday to participate in the Leadville Trail 10K.
Many came fresh off the 100-mile bike race on Saturday and were competing to become Leadmen or Leadwomen.
Patrick Mckeon, of Boulder, won the race with a time of thirty-six minutes, twenty-five seconds. Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner Howard Grotts placed second.
Boulder local Nicole Esplin was the first woman to finish with a time of 42:36. Claudia Behring placed second.
Below are the results with Leadvillians in boldface.
