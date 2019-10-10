The Panthers tallied a win and a loss last week. The team is now 4-7 for the season.
Lake County High School started the week with an away game at DSST: Mont-view High School.
The Panthers were down two goals at the end of the first half. Though LCHS came back to score two goals in the second half, Montview added a third, defeating the Panthers 3-2.
On Saturday, LCHS beat Nederland High School 8-0. The Panthers scored all eight goals in the first half.
LCHS will play Front Range Christian High School at home on Saturday at 11 a.m.
