The Lake County High School boys basketball team scored two wins this week, ending their regular season on a high note and starting post-season division championship play with a win.
On Tuesday, the Panthers played the Platte Canyon Huskies in Bailey. The Panthers led at the end of the first half, but fell behind the Huskies in the third quarter. By the end, the Panthers had regained the lead and posted a win, 77-63.
Adrian Medina led Tuesday’s game for the Panthers, scoring 17 points, followed by Solomon Guzman with 15 points.
Saturday, the Panthers went against The Pinnacle, Federal Heights, in the first game of the 3A division championships.
Winning 65-64, the Pan-thers beat the Timberwolves to continue on to the next round of championship play.
Dylan Windorski led in points scored for the Panthers with a total of 24, and Anthony Martinez followed with 10 points.
The Panthers played in the next round of post-season competition against the KIPP Denver Collegiate White Tigers Tuesday after the Herald Democrat went to print.
The next round of post-season play will be on Feb. 28, with the championship on Feb. 29.
