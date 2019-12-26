by Rachel Woolworth
Herald Staff Writer
The Lake County High School boys’ basketball team tallied a win and a loss last week before taking their winter holiday break.
On Wednesday, the Panthers defeated Dolores Huerta Prep on the road.
LCHS took an early lead in the first quarter, and the team was leading 32-14 at halftime. The Panthers maintained the lead in the second half, eventually defeating Dolores Huerta 71-51.
Junior Dylan Windorski led the team with 19 points. Juniors Fabian Jimenez and Anthony Martinez both added 12 points.
On Friday, LCHS lost to Crested Butte High School.
The Panthers fell behind 17 points in the first half. Though LCHS outscored Crested Butte in the third quarter, it wasn’t enough, and the Panthers lost 42-25.
The Panthers will next play an away game on Jan. 7 against Gilpin County.
