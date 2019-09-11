The first day of fall is less than two weeks away, and the Lake County Recreation Department is all geared up and ready to start our fall programs.
Making Messes is Fun is a new program, geared toward children ages one through five. Join us in a variety of messy art activities using mud, paint, shaving cream and more. This program meets on Fridays, from 9-10 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink. Drop-ins are $6; parents must stay and play!
Dance, dance, dance! We are so excited to offer ballet for ages six and up. All classes will include an age-appropriate introduction to ballet technique and dance terminology. Classes are structured for learning and fun with a focus on appreciating the performing arts. This will be on Mondays starting Sept. 23 from 4:30-5:15 p.m. The cost is $35 and classes will be held at the SIxth Street Gym.
Join us on Saturdays starting Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until noon for drop-in swim club. Ready to become a stronger, more confident (or even competitive) swimmer? You will learn stroke development and breath control and get the practice and coaching you need to stay on top of your game! Whether you were in Junior Swim Club, or just want to work on becoming an awesome swimmer, this is your chance. Coach Taylor Trelka will be on site giving instruction. This class allows swimmers to be in the pool during the Aquatic Center’s “closed” hours, so you can focus on your swimming. This is a drop-in program where participants pay as they go. The fee is $8/resident and $10/non-resident. There will be no class on Sept. 21 and 28.
Adults can join us for a fun, competitive season of adult volleyball starting Sept. 17. Bump, set, spike your way through the round-robin and into a double-elimination tournament. If there are more than 10 teams, we will schedule two nights of play and we will only take up to 13 teams. No special schedules can be accommodated. The cost is $275/team.
Looking to earn money and be a leader? Become a lifeguard! The cost is $35 for the certification. For more information contact Judy Green at 719-427-7892 or jgreen@co.lake.co.us. We are also looking for referees for youth soccer and adult volleyball. Contact Karen Lewis at klewis@co.lake.co.us or Felicia Federico at ffederico@co.lake.co.us.
To register for any of our programs, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.