The Lake County High School boys’ soccer team tallied a win and a loss last week. The team is now 6-8 for the season.
Last Wednesday, the Panthers beat Bennett High School 5-0. Senior Sam Frykholm, juniors Jonathan Espinoza and Dillon Hanson, sophomore Hugo Aparicio and freshman Fernando Chavez-Nava all contributed a goal.
On Saturday, LCHS lost to Bruce Randolph High School. The Panthers fell behind 3-0 in the first half. The Panthers scored once in the second half to Bruce Randolph’s two goals and ended up loosing 5-1.
The Panthers were to play Englewood High School on the road on Tuesday night, after Herald press time.
