This ridge traverse becomes progressively easier as you head south from Mt. Arkansas. Simpler terrain starts after Mt. Tweto and an old mining road begins on Treasurevault Mountain. Mt. Arkansas itself has a long narrow ridge that you can largely stay right on top of and the view of Climax Mine from the ridge is a dramatic juxtaposition to the wild landscape. The Birdseye Gulch trailhead is a great place to start a loop run that climbs Treasurevault and traverses the Mosquito Ridge and Birdseye Gulch.
Start: Mt. Arkansas Trailhead
End: Diamond Mine
Elevation Gain: 3,800’
Elevation Loss: 3500’
Total Miles: 11.1
Off Trail Miles: 5.3
Georeferenced Map: https://qrgo.page.link/vcvci
