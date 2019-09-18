The CMC cross-country running team competed in Alamosa on Sept. 7 at Adams State University’s Joe I. Vigil Open, coming in fifth place out of seven teams.
“It was great to see the guys compete in a big race,” said Coach Darren Brungardt. A total of 70 racers competed in the 8K. “I am very proud of how all of our team raced today.”
The 8K was the second meet this season for the newly-sanctioned team. The CMC Eagles runners now race as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Jason Macaluso, who clocked the fastest time among CMC’s racers in the mens’ 8K at the CMC Leadville meet on Aug. 31, improved his school record time to 28:51.9 and finished 30th in the latest race. Chris Rohlf consistently moved up the race to finish 42nd, while Connor McDermott finished 44th overall.
Caleb Neel dropped eight minutes off his time to finish 45th overall, and Tyrone Chavez dropped almost five minutes off his time to finish 47th overall.
“We beat two college teams, Dine College and Navajo Technical University, and nearly beat an NCAA team in Regis,” said Brungardt. “This will be a great goal for us at Metro State when we face Regis again.
The team races next at Metropolitan State University in Denver on Oct. 5. For more on the Colorado Mountain College cross-country team, visit coloradomtn.edu/athletics/cross-country-team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.