The Lake County High School boys basketball team tallied one win and two losses in their final three games of post-season play.
Tuesday, the Panthers faced off against the KIPP Denver Collegiate White Tigers. Though LCHS was behind for the first half of the game, they pulled ahead in the second half to secure a spot in the next round of championship play with a final score of 74-63.
Following their success, the Panthers were matched against the Middle Park High School Panthers Friday. LCHS fell behind in the first two quarters and ended with a loss of 66-41.
Saturday, in their final round of championship play, the Panthers lost to The Academy, Westminster, for the third-place rank in the 3A division championship. LCHS finished the first quarter of the match one point ahead of the Wildcats, but fell behind for the remainder of the game to end with a loss of 58-51.
The LCHS boys basketball team finished its season with an overall win-loss record of 12-11.
The LCHS girls basketball team ended the season with a 65-42 loss to Sheridan High School and an overall win-loss record of 6-16.
