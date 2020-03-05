Come one, come all! This weekend marks the end of the ice-skating season at Huck Finn. The rink will be open Friday, March 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, from 3 to 9 p.m.
As a farewell to the skating season, the rec department will be hosting a Paint the Ice night on Saturday. Kids of all ages are welcome to join in some artistic fun and make a mural for the community to enjoy. We’ll paint directly on the ice so be sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty (the paint will be washable).
Making Messes is Fun is a new program geared toward children ages one through five. This program will include a variety of messy art activities using mud, paint, shaving cream and more. This program will meet weekly, beginning March 27 from 9-10 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Building. The cost is $30 for six sessions or $6 for a drop-in.
Youth soccer registration is now open. Sign up is first come, first served, and spots are filling up fast. Participants will practice once per week depending on age. The cost is $50 which includes a jersey or $35 without a jersey. Practices will start the week of March 23. Please call Karen Lewis at 719-486-7494 or email klewis@co.lake.co.us if you are interested in coaching or have questions about the program.
Spring Break Gymnastics Camp will run March 16-20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will learn and practice all basic floor skills, including rolls, cartwheels, head and handstands as well as skills on the uneven bars and balance beam. The cost is $40; participants of all skill levels are welcome to attend!
Join us to learn the fundamentals of volleyball. Participants in grades two through six will work on passing, serving, setting, hitting, and court positions through a variety of drills and games. This program will be held on Thursdays, starting March 26. The cost is $50, which includes a t-shirt and tournament fee.
Indoor pickleball has started at the 6th Street Gym. Join us on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will play a round-robin schedule and earn individual points. All levels are welcome, from beginners to advanced, as well as drop-ins. Equipment will be provided. The cost is $30 for the session or $6 per single drop-in.
For those of you that want to play in the snow while it lasts, don’t forget about Dutch Henry Sledding Hill. Dutch Henry is open every day with your own tube. Tube rentals are available every weekend from 10 to 4 p.m. at the base of the hill.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
