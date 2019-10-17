The Lake County High School volleyball team finished last week with one loss and two wins. The team is now 10-5 for the season and has a good chance of making the regional tournament in November, coach Sean Sprague said.
The Panthers started the week with a close match against Middle Park High School. LCHS battled through five sets but lost 3-2.
LCHS started strong, winning the first set 25-12. The Panthers then lost the second set 24-26.
“Their nerves set in and they were afraid to challenge themselves and hit harder,” Sprague said of the second set.
The Panthers turned it around in the third set, winning 25-19. LCHS proceeded to lose the fourth set 16-25, and then lost the tiebreaker set by just two points.
“We’ve never beaten Middle Park so it was awesome to get that close,” Sprague told the Herald. “Senior captains Bailey Sprague and Michaela Sanchez held the defense together.”
The Panthers hosted a double-header on Saturday, beating both Arrupe Jesuit High School and KIPP Denver Collegiate High School 3-1.
The Panthers came out slow against Arrupe and lost the first set. But when the second set hit, LCHS took control of the game and won the second, third and fourth sets 25-12, 25-11 and 25-10.
The Panthers won the first two sets against KIPP 25-20 and 25-11. The team lost the third set 21-25 and won the fourth set 25-12. Sprague complimented senior MacKenzie Martin for her work at the net.
The Panthers were to play Pinnacle High School at home on Tuesday night, after Herald press time. On Thursday, LCHS will face Sheridan High School on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.