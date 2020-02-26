The Lake County High School girls basketball team beat Jefferson High School on Saturday in a Frontier League playoff game. The Panthers are now 6-13 for the season.
LCHS took an early lead in the first half of the away game; the Panthers were up 22-5 at half time. The team maintained the lead in the second half, winning the game 50-17.
The Panthers played Middle Park High School in the next round of post-season competition on Tuesday after the Herald Democrat went to print.
If LCHS wins, the team will play in the next round of the Frontier League Tournament on Feb. 28. The championship is on Feb.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.