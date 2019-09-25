Join us for an indoor session of pickleball starting Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors but is challenging enough for the competitive athlete. It is played with a large paddle, a whiffle ball, and a low net. All the equipment is provided. This program will only run if a minimum of six participants are registered for the session. If the minimum of six is met, others may drop in for $6/visit.
Registration for Coed Dodgeball League is now open, and the season will start Monday, Oct. 21. Teams of six will face off for 30 minutes of play time. This will be a 6-week season with a tournament at the end. Just remember if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball!
We all have stories just waiting to be told. Learn how to get started in this two-session class on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 taught by writer and teacher, Vicki Lindner.
Lindner’s unique writing exercises and discussion will help you explore old memories to help portray important characters (including yourself), shape your story, and create riveting scenes instead of summaries. Let Lindner help you focus on which events and chapters of your life may have helped shaped you and that others may find more compelling than you ever realized. Whether writing for cathartic release, or to immortalize an important part of your life, this class will get you started.
Short memoirs can be sent to participants via email on request, and a list of great book-length memoirs will be provided.
Looking to earn money and be a leader? Become a lifeguard! The cost is $35 for certification. For more information contact Judy Green at 719-427-7892 or jgreen@co.lake.co.us.
To register for any of our programs, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494, or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.