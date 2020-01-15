The Lake County varsity boys’ basketball team won a Jan. 7 away non-conference game against Gilpin County (Black Hawk) by a score of 50-41.
The Panther girls’ team was defeated by Gilpin County the same day by a score of 50-14.
No further information on the games was available by press time.
