Lake County High School volleyball tallied a win and a loss last week, bringing their season record to 2-2.
On Thursday, the Panthers lost to Soroco High School in straight sets at home. LCHS lost the first two sets 21-25 and the third set 16-25.
On Saturday, the Panthers beat Platte Canyon High School at home 3-1. LCHS won the first two sets 25-22, lost the third set 23-25 and won the fourth set 25-16.
The Panthers will travel to Jefferson High School on Thursday for their next conference game.
