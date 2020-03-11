Cyclists raced in Mineral Belt Mayhem last weekend.
Ryan Graber was first in the men’s division with a time of 50 minutes and 25 seconds. Leadville local Marvin Sandoval crossed he finish line about five minutes later.
For the women, Molly Murrow placed first with a time of 1:03:27. Leadville local Anne Stanek crossed the finish line soon after. Following are the results.
