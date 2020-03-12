Saturday, March 7
Open Division
Place/Horse Rider Skier Time Penalty Time
1 Cash Jeff Dahl Greg Dahl 15.90 0.00 15.90
2 Rocket Jeff Dahl Greg Dahl 16.96 0.00 16.96
3 Turbo TJ Simmons Jason Dahl 17.39 0.00 17.39
4 Coopers Kelley McComb Shaun Gerber 17.60 0.00 17.60
Hot Blood
5 Turbo TJ Simmons Shaun Gerber 18.20 0.00 18.20
6 Rocket Jeff Dahl Bruce Stott 16.75 2.00 18.75
7 Tank Savannah McCarthy Bruce Stott 16.89 4.00 20.89
8 Luke Samantha Wittler Jason Dahl 17.00 4.00 21.00
9 Tank Savannah McCarthy Bruce Stott 15.98 6.00 21.98
10 Major Grace Echeverria Greg Dahl 23.47 0.00 23.47
11 Major Grace Echeverria Bruce Stott 31.23 0.00 31.23
Sport Division
Place/Horse Rider Skier Time Penalty Time
1 Rage Carissa Dahl Rob Conaty 17.27 0.00 17.27
2 Scout Skyler Ball Rob Conaty 18.15 0.00 18.15
3 Baby Bunnie TJ Simmons Chris Pitcher 19.20 0.00 19.20
4 Arie Nick Johnson Kevin Wilder 19.31 0.00 19.31
5 Bandit Will James Jason Decker 19.56 0.00 19.56
6 JR John Hyde Matt Eger 19.94 0.00 19.94
7 Twister Will James Jerry Kissell 20.24 0.00 20.24
8 Bandit Will James Cody Ehlenfeldt 20.53 0.00 20.53
9 Yoyo Jed Moore Will Faust 20.53 0.00 20.53
10 Candy Tim McCarthy Darin Anderson 18.55 2.00 20.55
11 Rage Carissa Dahl Dan Pierce 18.71 2.00 20.71
12 JR John Hyde Neal Nelson 18.78 2.00 20.78
13 Baby Bunnie TJ Simmons Rob Conaty 18.78 2.00 20.78
14 Way Bay Herb Raley Hayden LaPointe 19.19 2.00 21.19
15 Chisolm Justin Adkinsson Andy Kurtz 19.20 2.00 21.20
16 Tonto Ali Brigs Josh Butson 21.41 0.00 21.41
17 Penny Rosalyn Gillund Nate Lewis 21.43 0.00 21.43
18 Snake Oil Dana Stiles Neal Nelson 19.53 2.00 21.53
19 Flor Jorge Cazadillas Cody Ehlenfeldt 17.62 4.00 21.62
20 Penny Rosalyn Gillund Nate Lewis 19.68 2.00 21.68
21 Aticus Bill Wells Josh Morrison 17.94 4.00 21.94
22 Pete Jed Moore Colin Wolfe 18.16 4.00 22.16
23 Candy Tim McCarthy Darin Anderson 18.25 4.00 22.25
24 Snip Noah Gregory Cody Ehlenfeldt 18.53 4.00 22.53
25 Classy Freddy Montes Chase Eger 18.59 4.00 22.59
26 Snip Noah Gregory Josh Butson 19.29 4.00 23.29
27 Jack Tessa Castilla Kevin Wilder 21.51 2.00 23.51
28 Twitchy Janelle Urista Nate Lewis 20.02 4.00 24.02
29 Snake Oil Dana Stiles Eric Deitemeyer 18.41 6.00 24.41
30 Ringo John Hyde Duffy Counsell 18.54 6.00 24.54
31 Twitchy Janelle Urista Hayden LaPointe 18.57 6.00 24.57
32 Tonto Ali Brigs Tessa Ganellen 20.69 4.00 24.69
33 Yoyo Jed Morre Andy Kurtz 18.71 6.00 24.71
34 Huie Paul Urista Jerry Kissell 23.40 2.00 25.40
35 Dolly Rosalyn Gillund Jason Decker 26.13 0.00 26.13
36 Jack Tessa Castilla Chris Pitcher 26.47 0.00 26.47
37 Ringo John Hyde Dan Pierce 19.63 8.00 27.63
38 Aticus Bill Wells Robert Clay 17.78 10.00 27.78
39 Tony Jorge Cazadillas Bryce Kuehl 20.60 8.00 28.60
40 Huie Paul Urisa Robert Clay 24.77 4.00 28.77
41 Dolly Rosalyn Gillund Andrew Mumaugh 30.62 2.00 32.62
