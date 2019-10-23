The 2019 Colorado high school mountain-bike season came to a finish this past weekend with over 800 student riders participating. Leadville Racing, the Lake County High School team, sent four riders to the championships.
Freshman boys’ rider Matt Cairns was first to go. Racing in the largest field of the weekend, Matt finished 14th out 154, finishing two laps in 59 minutes 38 seconds.
Next out of the gate was junior-varsity boys’ rider Matt Koch racing in his last high school race. JV boys is probably the most competitive field in the league. Matt raced hard, completing three laps in 1:31:52 and finishing in 47th place out of a field of 150.
JV girls were next with the largest girls' field to date in a high school race, with 91 participants. Michaela Main had to start in the second wave but she did not let that deter her. With 65 girls starting in front of her she managed to end up 28th overall, an impressive performance to say the least.
Sunday morning brought cool temperatures and high winds. Sophomore girls’ rider Elona Greene showed her toughness riding hard into the brutal headwind to finish 36th out of 71 in a time of 1:17:54 for two laps.
The team finished 10th overall out of 30 teams in their division. This was very impressive, as each team can score five riders but Leadville only had four.
