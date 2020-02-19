Happy February from Lake County Recreation!
Here is what we have happening now or coming up soon:
Join Shelly for Aqua babies on Fridays, from 9:20 to 9:50 a.m. Parent and child aquatics lay the foundation for building future aquatic skills. Socializing, songs, and games make this a great experience. An adult is required to accompany each child in the water and participate in class. Please note: these are not swim lessons, but an introduction to water! The cost is $6 per session.
Climbing Club will start on Tuesday, February 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at CMC. This club allows kids to climb in a supportive and motivating environment. Challenging, but not overwhelming, this program accommodates individual needs while helping to develop teamwork and leadership skills. Participants must have climbing experience.
Join the Aquatic Center on Tuesdays, between 6 and 8 p.m., for Kayak Night. Boaters can practice their skills, such as rolls and stroke technique. The cost is $10, and all boaters must provide their own boat, helmet, paddle, and PFD.
If you crave a bit of cardio, join us for Mid-Day Metabolism Booster! Leaders will introduce the concept of interval training, and teach participants how to get their heart rates into the correct training zone for maximum conditioning. This is a drop-in program that runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The fee is $6.
We have added some fun activities in addition to our Open Gym nights. February 24 is parents versus kids sports night, February 26 is learn to play racquetball, March 4 is a knockout tournament, March 9 is ultimate frisbee, March 11 is walk two miles, and March 30 is free open gym.
Dutch Henry Sledding Hill and Huck Finn Ice Skating Rink are still open for the season. Dutch Henry is open every day with your own tube. Tube rentals are available every weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the base of the hill. We are doing our best to keep the Huck Finn Ice Rink open for a couple more weeks. The warming hut is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5 to 9 p.m., and closed on Sundays.
The 2020 programs guides are available, so be sure to pick up a copy at one of our facilities.
All our spring programs are now open for registration. To register online visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home, or stop by our office.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.