Woodward Copper is an action sports and youth paradise located at Copper Mountain. This summer Woodward Copper has been bringing 15 kids up to Leadville three times a week to use our skatepark for their summer camp program.
In exchange, Lake County has received three transferable passes for Leadville residents to use for any drop-in or introductory session at The Barn, 505 Copper Road. Residents can drop in and ask for the passes at our front desk, or put their name on the calendar by calling the Recreation Department at 718-486-7486, -7484 or -7494 to ensure that the passes will be available. Listed below are the days and hours of operation when the passes may be used.
Summer hours
June 8 - August 11:
Saturdays 1 - 8 p.m. and Sundays 1 - 6 p.m.
Fall hours
August 16 - November 10:
Fridays 1 - 8 p.m., Saturdays 1 - 8 p.m. and Sundays 1 - 6 p.m.
Winter hours
November 11 - April 30:
Monday - Sunday from 1 - 8 p.m.
For more information about Woodward Copper visit the website at https://www.campwoodward.com/locations/woodward-copper/overview.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494, or see www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
