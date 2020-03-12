5K Results (Leadvillians in bold type)

Time Bonus: 00:15 per hit

Place/Name Sex/Age Ski Time Hits Bonus Final Time

1 Elona Greene F 15 15:07 6 01:30 13:37

2 Desmond Sandoval M 16 15:56 7 01:45 14:11

3 Ella Bullock F 12 15:31 3 00:45 14:46

4 Jaren Peters M 13 16:09 5 01:15 14:54

5 Frank Mencin M 68 16:03 4 01:00 15:03

6 Matt Koch M 17 16:27 4 01:00 15:27

7 Susie Bullock F 12 17:58 6 01:30 16:28

8 Erin Allaman F 40 18:50 5 01:15 17:35

9 JoJo Thennes M 12 19:26 5 01:15 18:11

10 Judy Allen F 60 19:35 5 01:15 18:20

11 Jude Peters M 10 20:47 4 01:00 19:47

12 Hannah Holm F 18 21:15 3 00:45 20:30

13 Randy Rothwell M 39 22:36 8 02:00 20:36

14 Henry Greene M 12 21:51 4 01:00 20:51

15 Indigo Olsen F 13 22:00 3 00:45 21:15

16 Amara Olsen F 13 24:51 6 01:30 23:21

17 Dan Lee M 41 25:07 6 01:30 23:37

18 Michael Jahraus M 59 26:34 8 02:00 24:34

19 Steve Thennes M 44 27:40 5 01:15 26:25

20 Zoe Peters F 6 27:32 4 01:00 26:32

21 Jesssica Lehman F 32 28:57 9 02:15 26:42

22 Beverly Lauchner F 45 28:41 5 01:15 27:26

27 Noah Millard M 10 31:50 2 00:30 31:20

31 Layla Horning F 11 33:28 1 00:15 33:13

34 Harmony Jump F 42 36:21 6 01:30 34:51

35 Otis Jump M 7 36:26 3 00:45 35:41

36 Katie Baldassar F 44 39:14 5 01:15 37:59

37 Isabella Baldassar F 7 39:27 2 00:30 38:57

38 Spencer Stanek M 41 43:27 9 02:15 41:12

39 Cooper Stanek M 7 43:27 3 00:45 42:42

1K Results

Time Bonus: 00:10 per hit

Place/Name Sex/Age Ski Time Hits Bonus Final Time

1 Matthew Peters M 8 05:03 2 00:20 04:43

2 Hattie Mallozzi F 8 05:15 3 00:30 04:45

3 Charlie Daniels M 8 06:30 4 00:40 05:50

4 Hobbes Mallozzi M 6 06:50 2 00:20 06:30

5 Charis Peters F 5 07:33 2 00:20 07:13

6 Benjamin Millard F 4 14:37 5 00:50 13:47

7 Genevieve O’Brien F 5 17:09 7 01:10 15:59

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.