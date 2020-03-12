5K Results (Leadvillians in bold type)
Time Bonus: 00:15 per hit
Place/Name Sex/Age Ski Time Hits Bonus Final Time
1 Elona Greene F 15 15:07 6 01:30 13:37
2 Desmond Sandoval M 16 15:56 7 01:45 14:11
3 Ella Bullock F 12 15:31 3 00:45 14:46
4 Jaren Peters M 13 16:09 5 01:15 14:54
5 Frank Mencin M 68 16:03 4 01:00 15:03
6 Matt Koch M 17 16:27 4 01:00 15:27
7 Susie Bullock F 12 17:58 6 01:30 16:28
8 Erin Allaman F 40 18:50 5 01:15 17:35
9 JoJo Thennes M 12 19:26 5 01:15 18:11
10 Judy Allen F 60 19:35 5 01:15 18:20
11 Jude Peters M 10 20:47 4 01:00 19:47
12 Hannah Holm F 18 21:15 3 00:45 20:30
13 Randy Rothwell M 39 22:36 8 02:00 20:36
14 Henry Greene M 12 21:51 4 01:00 20:51
15 Indigo Olsen F 13 22:00 3 00:45 21:15
16 Amara Olsen F 13 24:51 6 01:30 23:21
17 Dan Lee M 41 25:07 6 01:30 23:37
18 Michael Jahraus M 59 26:34 8 02:00 24:34
19 Steve Thennes M 44 27:40 5 01:15 26:25
20 Zoe Peters F 6 27:32 4 01:00 26:32
21 Jesssica Lehman F 32 28:57 9 02:15 26:42
22 Beverly Lauchner F 45 28:41 5 01:15 27:26
27 Noah Millard M 10 31:50 2 00:30 31:20
31 Layla Horning F 11 33:28 1 00:15 33:13
34 Harmony Jump F 42 36:21 6 01:30 34:51
35 Otis Jump M 7 36:26 3 00:45 35:41
36 Katie Baldassar F 44 39:14 5 01:15 37:59
37 Isabella Baldassar F 7 39:27 2 00:30 38:57
38 Spencer Stanek M 41 43:27 9 02:15 41:12
39 Cooper Stanek M 7 43:27 3 00:45 42:42
1K Results
Time Bonus: 00:10 per hit
Place/Name Sex/Age Ski Time Hits Bonus Final Time
1 Matthew Peters M 8 05:03 2 00:20 04:43
2 Hattie Mallozzi F 8 05:15 3 00:30 04:45
3 Charlie Daniels M 8 06:30 4 00:40 05:50
4 Hobbes Mallozzi M 6 06:50 2 00:20 06:30
5 Charis Peters F 5 07:33 2 00:20 07:13
6 Benjamin Millard F 4 14:37 5 00:50 13:47
7 Genevieve O’Brien F 5 17:09 7 01:10 15:59
