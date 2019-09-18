The results of the Elks’ Soccer Shoot-Out, which took place Sunday, are as follows:
Girls division, seven years and younger:
1st place: Mariah Sandalse, Bella Perez
Girls division, 10-11 years:
1st place: Morally Negrete
Boys division, 8-9 years:
1st place: Daniel Perez, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.