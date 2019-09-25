by Rachel Woolworth
Herald Staff Writer
The Lake County High School boys’ soccer team suffered two losses last week. The Panthers are now 2-6 for the season.
On Saturday, LCHS battled Arrupe Jesuit High School at home. After a scoreless first half, Arrupe scored towards the end of the game to win 1-0.
“We really showed our best soccer skills in that game and communicated well,” coach Erik Rodriguez told the Herald.
According to Rodriguez, Jonathan Espinoza played his best defensive game yet. Victor Anguiano’s performance also stood out.
On Monday, the Panthers lost to Academy High School 3-0 on the road. Freshman Javier Lazaro stepped up to play stopper when his teammate was out.
“Sometimes we are too ambitious when trying to score,” Rodriguez said of the Academy game.
