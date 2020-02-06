The Tennessee Pass Night Jam, a winter mountain-bike race sponsored by Cloud City Wheelers, will ring in its 20th year at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center on Feb. 8.
The 12-mile course weaves through the trees at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center and Ski Cooper and features lots of ups and downs. A headlamp is recommended as much of the trail is not lit.
Registration and check-in begins at 4 p.m. at the Nordic Center. The race starts at 6 p.m. Registration is $20 for Cloud City Wheelers members; $25 for non-members.
