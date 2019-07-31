Two free golf clinics will be held at the Mt. Massive Golf Course on July 31 and Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The clinics are open to all ages. Clubs will be provided if needed.
Dano Aldaz, national deaf golf champion, will be assisting.
Call 913-449-1464 with questions.
