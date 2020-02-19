Lake County High School boys basketball saw one win and one loss last week.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, the Panthers lost to the Summit High School Tigers with a final score of 68-49.
Though the Panthers led the game by six points at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers fought back and maintained the lead throughout the rest of the game.
Dylan Windorski, a junior, led Thursday’s game for the Panthers, scoring 17 points.
The following Saturday’s game saw a reversal of Thursday’s results, with the Panthers prevailing over the Bruce Randolph Grizzlies. The final score was 81-63.
The season as a whole has been a huge success, Randy Flores, coach for the LCHS boys basketball team, said.
Experience gained from previous seasons has helped this year’s starting athletes improve and have a successful season, Flores said.
Heading into the last game of the season at Platte Canyon High School, the Panthers have maintained their even win-loss record, now at 9-9.
LCHS girls basketball played four games in the last week, winning two and losing two.
The Panthers started off the week with a 51-18 win against KIPP Denver Collegiate. Senior Michaela Sanchez scored 15 points and junior Kaytlin Sprauge scored 11 points.
The girls then lost a 39-27 game to Summit High School. Sprauge tallied 12 points.
The Panthers then beat Bruce Randolph High School 44-32. Sprauge scored a total of 18 points.
LCHS ended the week with a 45-38 loss to Bennett, leaving the Panthers with four wins and six losses for the season.
