Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering all active-duty military and veterans free entrance to all 41 Colorado state parks during the entire month of August. Free access for veterans and active-duty military in August is a program CPW offers in appreciation to those who serve and have served our country.
All eligible military members may pick up their hangtag and pass beginning August 1. Proof of service must be presented at any CPW office or state park to enjoy one of the agency’s military benefits.
All military personnel honorably discharged, discharged under honorable conditions, or with general discharge, as well as active duty, reservist, and National Guard personnel are eligible to obtain a military hang-tag pass valid for free admission during the month of August.
