Following are results for 22nd Annual Ice Fishing Derby, held on Twin Lakes Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9. The event was sponsored by the Leadville Rod and Gun Club. There were 222 adults and 47 children registered.
Cash prizes were awarded in the following categories:
Mackinaw:
— First, Patrick Duncan, 23.11 lbs
— Second, Travis Uminski, 22.15 lbs
— Third, Josh Prepernizk, 21.9 lbs
Rainbow:
— First, Bob Phillips, 2.14 lbs
— Second, John Carter, 2.11 lbs
— Third, Christian Fitz-simons, 1.8 lbs
Brown:
— First, Danny Gurule Sr., 0.9 lbs
— Second, Tommy Lobato, 0.7 lbs
Kid’s trophies were awarded in the following categories:
Mackinaw:
(Weights uncertain at press time)
— First, Ryan Groy
— Second, Gavin Erchul
— Third, Jacob Campbell
Rainbow:
— First, Mario Medrano 1.4 lbs
— Second, Gracie Jiminez 1.1 lbs
— Third, Alejandro Garcia 1.0 lb
— Fourth, Mayson Adair 0.13 lb
Special award trophies were presented to Derrik Gallegos for outstanding angler, Travis Washnieski for the smallest fish, and Mathew Kenning for the longest distance traveled.
Sam Torres won the raffle grand prize, a Thompson Center 30-06 rifle. Keith Mueller won the ice auger, Dustin Alexander won the ice shanty, and Billy Atha won the underwater camera.
The “Deck of Card” winners included Brittany Romero, who won the ice auger donated by Saturday’s Discount; Mike Martinez, who won the hoodie donated by Melanzana; and Danny Gurule Sr., who won a $25 gift certificate donated by Sportsmen’s Warehouse.
