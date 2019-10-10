It was a full week for the Lake County High School volleyball team. The Panthers won three matches and lost one.
LCHS started out the week with a loss to top-ranked Bennett High School.
Though LCHS started the game with a 12-2 lead, Bennett fought back to win the first set 25-22. The Panthers lost the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-18.
According to coach Sean Sprague, seniors Michaela Sanchez and Bailey Sprague stood out in the match-up.
On Thursday, the Panthers travelled to Bruce Randolph High School. LCHS won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-8 and the third set 25-7.
Sprague was able to play younger team members during the game; freshman Shaylene Martinez’s serving stood-out.
The Panthers celebrated homecoming weekend with a doubleheader on Saturday.
LCHS first defeated Center High School in straight sets. The Panthers won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-23.
“I was pretty proud of them for staying at a high level of play,” Sprague told the Herald.
The Panthers then defeated Monte Vista High School 25-13, 25-10 and 25-8.
Senior MacKenzie Martin, who embarked on her first season of volleyball this fall, earned her first kill, as well as a few blocks. “Brenna Allen had the best game of her life,” Sprague added.
LCHS played Middle Park High School on Wednesday night, after Herald press time. On Saturday, the Panthers will face Arrupe Jesuit High School and KIPP Denver Collegiate at home at 10 a.m.
