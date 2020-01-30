The Lake County High School alpine ski-racing team had a strong showing last Friday at Ski Cooper, their home hill, amidst sunny skies.
The courses challenged different ski-racing skills throughout the day. For the ladies, the first run was a ripper while the afternoon brought a more technical and challenging course with slower times.
The LCHS racers adapted well to the changing conditions, with five skiing into the top 20 and qualifying for State. Rowynn Slivka placed seventh, Lanee Dziura ninth, Taylor Duel 13th, Cassidy Gillis 16th and Gwen Ramsey 19th.
Finishing out the girls’ results were Michaelah Main in 39th, Elona Greene in 58th, Morgan Holm in 72nd, Maya Nagel in 74th, Gabbie Tait in 77th and Lilly Leddington in 83rd, with Maddie Porter in 74th after the first run. As a team, the girls took fourth for the day.
For the boys, the morning course presented a host of technical and tactical challenges. The soft snow and difficult course set made fast skiing mentally and physically challenging.
The afternoon course set let the racers ski their fastest. Eddie Glaser straddled a gate in the first run but the remainder of the team finished the day in the top half of the field, with Matt Cairns in 11th place, Jace Peters in 29th and Kyle Rongstad in 40th. The boys team finished fifth for the day.
