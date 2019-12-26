Eighty-eight racers participated in the inaugural Mix and Match Relay cross-country ski/snowshoe races at the Mt. Massive Golf Course, hosted by Leadville Cross-Country Ski Council, on Saturday, Dec. 21. Participants’ ages ranged from 4 to 86.
Teams of one, two, three or four skied a total of four laps over a distance of eight or 16 kilometers. The winner of the 8K race, skiing solo, was Dan Batwinas, in 31 minutes, 38 seconds. Team Sederskis, consisting of Ryan and Christie Sederquist, was a close second in 32:04.
The 16K race was won by the two-person team of Matt Cairns and Jace Peters in 56:03. Connor Lenhard, skiing the entire 16K solo, was second in 57:48.
Following are the results.
