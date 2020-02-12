The Lake County High School boys basketball team celebrated two wins this week.
On Wednesday, the Panthers played Pinnacle High School. After trailing at half time, the Panthers pulled ahead for a win. LCHS ended the game with a 12 points lead, winning the game 62-50.
Junior Dylan Windorski led the team with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Solomon Guzman, junior Anthony Martinez and freshman Adrian Medina all added ten points.
LCHS pulled off a come-from-behind victory on Saturday, topping Arrupe Jesuit of Denver 51-49 in a home game.
The game was tied at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers fell nine points behind by the end of the second quarter. The Panthers took and held the lead in the third quarter, finishing the game with a two point lead over the Generals.
Following Saturday’s win the Panthers have an even 7-7 win-loss record heading into the last three games of the regular season. LCHS will play Summit County High School at home on Thursday and Bruce Randolph High School at home on Saturday.
