The Lake County High School volleyball team beat Jefferson High School in straight sets on Thursday. The Panthers season record is now 3-2.
The Panthers won the first set 25-14, the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-12. “Everybody did great and got the job done,” coach Sean Sprague said.
According to Sprague, LCHS senior and right side player MacKenzie Martin was able to gain valuable experience during the match-up, which was less competitive than most. Martin is new to the team this year.
LCHS will travel to Westminster on Saturday to play the Academy High School.
