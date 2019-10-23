The Lake County High School volleyball team placed third in the Frontier League for the 2019 season, winning their last two regular-season league games last week.
The Panthers beat Pinnacle Charter School in straight sets last week. LCHS won the first set 29-27, the second set 25-9 and the third set 25-15.
According to coach Sean Sprague, sophomores Brenna Allen and Krysta Roeder played at high level for their age. “Krysta is playing the lights out in terms of passing,” Sprague said.
Senior captains Bailey Sprague and Michaela Sanchez also stood out.
On Thursday, the Panthers beat Sheridan High School on the road. LCHS won the first set 25-6, the second set 25-13 and the third set 25-16.
Sean Sprague was able to run specialty plays and give younger, less experienced players time on the court.
“Middle hitters Mara Green and Shyler Wilson had some great hits,” the coach said.
LCHS will host Middle Park High School and Jefferson High School on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the Frontier League Tournament. If the Panthers win, they will compete in the finals on Saturday.
