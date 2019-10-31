Racers donned winter coats, witch hats and masks in celebration of Halloween at Colorado Mountain College’s Haunted Hills Race Series last weekend.
“It was cold, muddy, snowy, icy, windy, and a bit spooky at Sunday’s race!”said Darren Brungardt, head cross-country coach.
“The 2019 CMC Haunted Hills Presented by On Running was our smallest race since its start in 2016,” he continued. “The weather conditions were a huge factor in our numbers, but we had some hearty souls brave this course. It was a new course that brought chills to runners and bikers alike. Course conditions included snow that was above racers’ ankles in places.”
Lake County High School student Matt Koch won the 6.66 kilometer mountain-bike race with a time of thirty-five minutes and thirty-three seconds. Leadville local Sam Saunders won the 6.66 km trail run with a time of 35:51.
CMC student Chris Rohlf placed first in the 6.66 km running race for CMC students with a time of 30:18. Rohlf’s peer Jason Macaluso crossed the finish line about 30 seconds later, earning second place.
Nine year-old Kegan Forgensi won the Haunted Hills One-Mile Fun Run with a time of 9:14. His sister, Tindra, crossed the finish line a second later.
