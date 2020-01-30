This past week, the Lake County High School girls and boys basketball teams played two home games. The girls are now 0-8 for the season; the boys are 5-4.
On Wednesday, the Panther girls lost to the Academy 71-30. On Saturday, the team lost to DSST Montview 44-19.
“The girls are feeling a little under the weather this week” coach Albert Rodriguez said.
LCHS will take time in practice this week to work their offense. Rodriguez is hoping to drop the turnovers from around 30 to 20 a game.
Defensively speaking, senior Karina Olave is the team’s leading rebounder and is helping the defense maintain hands on the ball.
“There are a lot of games coming up,” Rodriguez said. “The girls hope to win a few games in the near future.”
The LCHS boys basketball team split home games with a win and a loss.
On Wednesday, the Panthers beat the Academy 72-71. Junior Dylan Windorski tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Fabian Jimenez added 14 points.
On Saturday, LCHS lost to DSST Montivew 69-57. Jimenez led the team with 17 points; Windorski added 14.
Both teams played Middle Park High School after the Herald’s publication deadline on Tuesday night.
The Panthers will face Sheridan High School at home on Thursday and Jefferson High School on the road Saturday.
