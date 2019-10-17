The Lake County High School boys’ soccer team beat Front Range Christian High School 10-0 on Saturday. The Panthers are now 5-7 for the season.
Five different LCHS players scored in the match-up. Freshman Victor Anguiano scored three goals and senior Sam Frykholm tallied two. Senior Everardo Navaro, junior Dillon Hanson and sophomore Hugo Aparicio all added one goal.
The Panthers played Bennett High School on Wednesday afternoon. On Saturday, the team will face Bruce Randolph on the road.
