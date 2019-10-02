The Lake County cross-country teams traveled to Oak Creek on Oct. 24 to compete in the Soroco School Nite Invite.
In Oak Creek, the Panthers faced off against other 2A teams, with the addition of Steamboat Springs, a 4A school.
One of the highlights of the day was the return of injured athlete Rose Horning. In her 2019 debut, Horning ran away from the rest of the middle-school girls and won the 2-mile race in 14 minutes 54 seconds. Keira King and Ella Bullock also had really strong races. They finished 3rd and 11th respectively, with times of 15:28 and 15:49. With those excellent performances, the girls were victorious as a team in the eight-school field.
Clara Kirr and Indigo Olsen came across the finish at the exact same time – 17:43 – and were both awarded 23rd place. Brynna Lenhard took 39th in 19:08, and Tal Sheleg placed 48th in 19:46. Then there was a solid pack of LCMS runners: Avery Milne was 50th in 20:14, Susie Bullock was 51st in 20:18, Aimee Lenhard was 52nd in 20:19, Sarah Gutierrez was 55th in 20:39, and Amara Olsen was 56th in 20:40. Faith Pongrekun completed the course in 29:07 and 77th place.
The Lake County middle-school boys were led by Jake Cairns and Jaren Peters, who placed eighth and ninth respectively in 14:08 and 14:09. Josiah Horning was the third and final scorer for the Panthers. His time of 14:47 earned him 16th place.
Barrett Poupore ran 16:19 for 36th place. Close behind, Jaime Castillo was 39th in 16:23. Dario Garcia finished 48th in 17:17, Max Fiedler took 53rd in 17:56, and Wesley Sandoval was 70th in 19:15.
As a team, the boys ended up fourth.
Conner Lenhard set the pace for the Panther high-school men, while Jace Peters sat on Lenhard’s shoulder. In the end, Peters won the finishing sprint, dropped 1 minute off his previous best time, completed the five-kilometer course in 19:30, and placed fourth overall. Lenhard was fifth in 19:34. James Garrison ran a season-best time of 21:05 and took 10th, and Emmanuel Torres finished 28th in 23:22. Luis Castillo also turned in a new personal record of 24:18 and placed 34th. Desmond Sandoval came in 36th with his time of 24:30.
Despite missing several of their team members, the high-school men placed second as a team, besting all other 2A schools, and only losing to the larger Steamboat Springs High School.
Dominika Piech led the Lady Panther team with a 17th-place finish and a season-best time of 25:41. Abby and Morgan Holm finished close together – 40th and 41st places respectively – with times of 29:39 and 29:43. Aurora Marruffo was 43rd in 30:11, and Hannah Holm took 53rd in 34:12.
The girls’ team ended up seventh.
The middle-school teams race on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. in Frisco, but the high-school teams will not race again until Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Sheridan for the League Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.