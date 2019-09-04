Leadville Racing, the Lake County High School mountain-bike team, kicked off their 2019 season traveling to Nathrop and the McMurray ranch course. Unusually hot weather greeted the riders making the racing even more demanding.
Leadville Racing started their day with veteran and team captain Matt Koch having one of his best races to date, finishing three laps of the course in the boys JV field of 175 in one hour, 33 minutes, 7 seconds, in 20th place.
The next rider out for the team was JV girls’ standout rider Michaela Main. As luck sometimes has it, Michaela had the misfortune of a burped front tire on the first lap. She was riding with the lead pack of five when it happened and she took a fairly nasty crash. She did get the tire fixed and tried to finish, but ended up pulling out due to severe back pain.
Sophomore and first-year rider Elona Greene made her debut memorable, with a top-20 finish out of 41 with a time of 1:22:50 for two laps of the course. Considering she had never really mountain-biked much before joining the team, let alone raced, it was an exceptional day for her.
The final race of the day was the freshman boys. Matt Cairns did not disappoint, finishing fourth overall out of 137. His time of 58:20 for two laps of the course during the hottest time of the day is beyond impressive.
Overall, as a team Leadville finished 14th out 17, with only three riders scoring points rather than the allotted five. The team has an upcoming home race Sunday, Sept. 8, at CMC.
