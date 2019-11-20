Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is endorsing and bringing REI’s #OptOutside campaign to the Upper Arkansas Valley.
#OptOutside encourages individuals to spend Black Friday, a major shopping holiday, outside on public lands. This year, REI and GARNA are taking a broader stance. They believe that while just getting outside is good, it is even better if people stretch themselves to include sustainability and care for our natural resources this holiday season. GARNA and REI are encouraging individuals to step up to weekly challenges to help make behavior changes related to these issues.
As the REI Co-op explains, “#OptOutside has become a movement. Now, the time has come to evolve the movement into a broader call to action. As we embrace time outside during a holiday, we will be asking how all of us might step up to the challenge of sustaining the outdoors and take actions to help ensure the health of the places we all love. In the run-up to, on and after Black Friday, how might we re-double our efforts to protect the natural world?”
Between now and Dec. 28, GARNA is asking the local community to challenge itself to try something new and green, participate in a conservation project, and then post about it on Instagram, tagging #garnaopttoact and #OptOutside. On Dec. 29, GARNA will randomly select Instagram posts for prize drawings.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.