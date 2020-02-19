Adele Horning, a Nordic skier representing both Cloud City Ski Club and Lake County High School, has qualified to compete in the Cross Country Skiing Junior Nationals. The week-long competition will take place at the Auburn Ski Club Training Center in Donner Summit, California, in March.
Horning will represent Rocky Mountain Nordic at the competition in the under-16 female age group. She will compete against other Nordic skiers her age from around the country after qualifying through a series of eight races this winter. Skiers from Colorado competed for twelve spots in a series of races in Crested Butte, Steamboat Springs, Minturn, and Soldier Hollow, Utah.
Horning commented that her favorite races were the ones from the past weekend. “I loved racing at Soldier Hollow. The skiing was so fast and it was a blast to ski against so many other speedy girls.”
Horning had her best finish of the season at the mass-start classic on Saturday, placing fourth for the Rocky Mountain Region. The best four finishes from the eight competitions were aggregated to an overall score that was used to determine who qualified.
“Adele made qualifying for Junior Nationals one of her goals for the season back in April,” Horning’s coach Karl Remsen said. “She put in hours of training this summer and fall so she could build the strength and stamina to race fast this winter. I’m really proud of her and know that she is ready to take this next step in her skiing career by racing at the national level.”
The Junior National Championships start on Monday, March 9th, with a 5K individual-start classic race. Wednesday, March 11th, is a skate sprint. That is followed on Friday, March 13th, with a 5K mass-start skate race. The week of racing wraps up on Saturday, March 14th, with a 3x3K classic relay.
“I can’t wait to be on a team with the girls I’ve been competing against all winter. It will be fun to see how we stack up against skiers from all over the US,” Horning said.
Adele has balanced attending Junior National Qualifying races with the Cloud City Ski Club while also racing for Lake County High School as a freshman. She will compete in the Colorado High School State Championships in Minturn at the end of February before heading out to California.
More information on Junior Nationals, including a schedule and the ability to watch the competition through a livestream can be found at https://www.xcjuniornationals2020.com/.
The cost to attend the competition is $2,500. Anyone interested in helping support Horning so that she can afford to attend can donate in two ways. There is a GoFundMe set up at: bit.ly/CloudCitySki (note that the link is case-sensitive). Donations can also be sent to Cloud City Ski Club, PO Box 823, Leadville, CO 80461.
