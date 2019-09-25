The Lake County High School volleyball team beat Academy High School in straight sets last week. Academy was one of the Frontier League’s top four teams going into the game.
The Panthers won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-21.
Coach Sean Sprague credits LCHS’ win to a strong outside attack and solid defense. “Our defending really won the game,” he said.
The team’s serving, which plagued the Panthers earlier in the season, was also more consistent. Junior Kaytlin Sprague had several aces and didn’t miss a serve all game. She also executed 18 kills.
LCHS played Denver School of Science and Technology (DSST): Montview High School on Tuesday night, a team Sprague predicted to be a challenging opponent. The Panthers will face DSST: Byers High School at the LCHS gym on Saturday. The junior varsity game starts at 11 a.m. and the varsity will follow.
The Panthers are now 4-2 for the season and 3-0 in the Frontier League.
